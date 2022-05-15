Let me admit up front that when I learned that the U.S. Supreme Court is seemingly about to give government the power to control women's bodies, I panicked.

But then I remembered the scene in Lancaster County and elsewhere when government tried to dictate what people could or couldn’t do with their bodies in the battle against the coronavirus. I pictured the Republican woman who demanded that I remove my mask and shouted “Freedom!” with her fist in the air.

I saw Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker rushing home to join the Republican Lancaster County commissioners in condemning state-imposed health measures designed to prevent the spread of the virus.

I heard the words of (mostly) evangelical Christian ministers who vowed to fight restrictions on freedom to worship with a gun, if necessary.

All of those freedom-loving souls were furious that the government was trying to tell them what to do with their bodies in response to a health threat. Surely they will rise up now against government efforts to deny women the freedom to control their bodies’ reproductive functions. They were adamant in their belief that government-imposed health measures violated their freedom to control their own bodies.

May that clarity of vision persist as government threatens another basic freedom — a woman’s right to choose. I look forward to seeing LNP | LancasterOnline publish photos of the freedom-loving Republican woman I met, the county commissioners, Smucker and all of those evangelical ministers in the front row of protests against this pending U.S. Supreme Court denial of one of humanity’s most basic human rights.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster