Now that Joe Biden has regained his popularity as the leading Democratic candidate for president, U.S. Senate Republicans seem determined to reopen the Biden/Ukrainian Burisma investigation. How fake and phony can you get? May as well dust off the Swift Boat characters who destroyed John Kerry, or reopen the two-year Benghazi probe that produced nothing against Hillary Clinton. This overdone election-year GOP strategy is getting old and tiresome.

Dennis Dezort

Landisville