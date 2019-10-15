Many of us have been, justifiably, critical of the policies and behavior of President Donald Trump. He is an embarrassment to himself, to the country and, above all, to the Republican Party.
The real problem, however, is not just Trump. The major problem is the representatives and senators from the Republican Party who believe that party is more important than country.
The Republican Party was always in favor of fiscal conservatism. They now pay no attention to the idea. The Republican Party was always in favor of peaceful relations with our friends and allies in other countries and solidly opposed to dictatorships like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Syria’s Bashar Assad and the like. Now they allow Trump to cuddle up next to these people and abuse the friendly allies we have had for so long.
Trump is bad and wrong, but the continued blind support of our U.S. House members and senators is even worse, as they abandon the very principles that made this country great in order to stay in power.
The Republican Party apparently stands for nothing. As a result, I, for one, cannot and will not vote for them next fall.
Brad Tinkham
Elizabethtown