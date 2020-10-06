I accuse the Republicans of hypocrisy by rushing to confirm a U.S. Supreme Court justice near to a presidential election (in fact, voting is underway). Just one example is Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who in 2018 said, “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait to the next election.” Yeah.

Sen. Pat Toomey also flip-flopped and rationalizes that it’s OK to change decades of precedent and break his word. Republicans clearly fear that Donald Trump will lose in November and they’ll have missed their chance to make the court even more conservative — this despite the majority of polled Americans who want the selection to wait.

The Republicans refused to even consider a moderate liberal candidate in 2016 because they feared his confirmation but now want to rapidly confirm a strict conservative to push the court farther right than the polled majority of the country wants. I thought Republicans said the Supreme Court should reflect the will of all the people (not just conservative Christians). Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should!

Trump and the Trumpists — there is no Republican Party; the GOP has abdicated to him — want to steal this election by raising inaccurate concerns about its legitimacy. Trump refuses to say whether he’ll accept the will of the people and transfer power should he lose. He incites violence and wants his “sheriffs” (armed militia?) to monitor polls. Intimidation? Yes.

Is America truly better today than four years ago? I think not. We need statesmen, not politicians. Vote!

Mark Hirschman

Lititz