The news item “GOP launches probe into COVID’s origins” in the Feb. 14 LNP | LancasterOnline points to the need for the Republican Party to stop living in the past and to begin addressing the myriad problems the United States is facing.

A COVID-19 origins investigation will not bring back the more than 1.1 million Americans who have died, nor the nearly 7 million who’ve died worldwide.

Don’t we have bigger problems to tackle than the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop? Or investigating the southern border with a seeming eye toward impeaching Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for a problem that’s been decades in the making? Or investigating the “weaponization” of the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI?

Finally, there are some Republicans’ never-ending and baseless allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Republicans should do the job they were elected to do and tackle some of these problems to start unifying the country: inflation, the debt ceiling, excess spending, mass shootings, commonsense gun control, education, mental health, climate change, poverty, drugs and homelessness.

Stop kicking the cans down the road. Through my rose-colored glasses, tackling and possibly starting to solve some of these issues might “Make America Great Again.”

Fran McKenna

Ephrata