When will it stop? I am so tired of picking up my newspaper and reading about one more pathetic attempt by the GOP to seemingly try to overturn or undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Wake up. Your golden boy lost! Period!

That being said, I will give you my personal information. My driver’s license number is GET LOST. The last four digits of my Social Security number are: If you want that, come and get it, but read the sign first: “Forget the dog, beware of owner.”

It’s really sad that it’s come to this. I have lived in Pennsylvania all my life and love it. Please do me a favor, Republicans, and do something useful. A suggestion: Pass legislation for recreational use of marijuana. If I am going to continue living in Pennsylvania., I will want a daily dose of THC.

Tracy Good

West Hempfield Township