All 53 Republican senators knew the truth. They were never going to convict President Donald Trump. It would never have mattered how many witnesses existed or how much evidence there was. It never mattered that Trump was guilty because, in my view, they all knew he was guilty a long, long time ago — just like they all knew he was not paying his fair share of taxes, if any. They all know Trump lies nonstop every single day. They know he disparages people with disabilities. They know he is a bully — calling anyone who dares to disagree with him or stand up to him ridiculous names.
They all know his “charity foundation” was a scam, just like his university and most other things he touches. They all know he has repeatedly broken the emoluments clause.
I believe the Republican senators all know that Trump has betrayed his country. Trump has placed himself above you and out of reach of all the laws that govern us.
My ancestor, Squire Humphrey Tiffany, came to this country in the early 1600s and was an original settler in Plymouth Colony. If he were alive today, he probably would consider moving back to England — this time to escape the American political chaos.
Dennis Dezort
Landisville