Republicans often argue that government should make people take personal responsibility for the consequences of their actions. They argue that people with preexisting medical conditions must sacrifice affordable health insurance. They argue that immigrants fleeing deadly violence in their native countries must accept family separation. They argue that women must give birth to fetuses conceived during rape and incest.

But in the shortest impeachment trial of any federal official in history — and the only one that heard no witnesses — Republican senators earlier this year decreed that President Donald Trump should not take personal responsibility for his illicit actions.

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton’s book discloses Bolton’s eyewitness testimony, which corroborates the allegations against Trump in the impeachment trial, clarifies Trump’s illicit intent, and exposes Trump’s denials and defenses as deceptions of government investigators and the American people.

But you will remember that in a succession of votes, Republican senators conspired to keep themselves and us from hearing Bolton’s testimony when it mattered.

Even worse, Republican senators voted to excuse Trump from taking personal responsibility for his wrongdoing. They effectively gave Trump a mulligan, conveniently forgetting that Trump notoriously cheats at golf (just Google: “Trump,” “cheat” and “golf”). As the saying goes, “Cheat at golf, cheat in life.”

Tim Fluck

Manheim Township