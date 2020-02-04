The Constitution states that the Senate has the sole power to try all impeachments. The purpose of a trial is to establish a factual record that is the basis for jurors to properly reach conclusions of law, so the public can evaluate whether justice was done in its name.
The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump enables the American people to evaluate whether senators have honored their oaths to do impartial justice and to support and defend the Constitution. Not only is Trump on trial, but the Senate is, as well.
In the weeks since the House impeachment, new evidence has surfaced: Trump administration emails released under the Freedom of Information Act, portions of John Bolton’s forthcoming book, and Lev Parnas’ evidence shown on TV and described in a Jan. 31 letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. All this evidence seemingly corroborates the allegations against Trump, magnifies the president’s illicit intent, and exposes the president’s denials and defenses as deceptions of Congress, the courts and the American people.
Until now, the Senate has heard witnesses in every impeachment trial ever conducted, even in trials not involving a president. Yet, in a succession of votes to prevent hearing any new evidence, Republican senators demonstrated that they are not interested in learning the whole truth. They have amply displayed that their party loyalty exceeds their patriotic loyalty by subverting what the Constitution expects will be a meaningful trial into a rubber-stamped, predetermined outcome. They are co-conspirators in the president’s cover-up.
Tim Fluck
Manheim Township