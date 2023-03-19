How many times are we going to hear the Democrats claim that the Republican Party has only criticism and no message?

These are my thoughts on what should be the messaging from Republicans going into 2024 and beyond.

1. Parents should oversee the education of their children.

2. School choice everywhere.

3. No more “woke.” It defies reality.

4. Take a real approach to closing the border.

5. Balance the federal budget.

6. Back the police.

7. Rebuild the military (after four years of President Joe Biden).

8. Decentralize the federal government and shrink each federal department by 5% annually for four years.

9. Label the drug cartels terrorists.

10. Have Europe match U.S. contributions for Ukraine.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata