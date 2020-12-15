The Texas lawsuit, for me as a Pennsylvanian, amounts to Donald Trump, 126 Republican U.S. representatives and 17 Republican state attorneys general all wanting to consciously and literally take away and cancel my election vote.

Trump messing with the election result is shameful enough, but rather expected. The attorneys general being political party advocates — apparently just forget that “blind justice” stuff.

But when the 126 elected Republicans — a majority of the GOP’s U.S. House members — publicly and specifically seek to negate my vote, it’s plain that this country’s Republican Party agenda includes voter suppression, democracy and the Constitution be damned.

Citizens of high, and even low, character should all be totally appalled with this unwritten Republican platform item.

President-elect Joe Biden has faults, as do other Democrats, but the Republican Party’s naked thirst for power by any means seems far worse for this country.

Robert B. Evans

East Lampeter Township