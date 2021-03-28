Impeachment in the United States is the process by which the U.S. House brings charges against a civil federal officer, the vice president or the president for misconduct alleged to have been committed.

Then-President Donald Trump was impeached for a second time by the House of Representatives in January when it accused him of incitement of insurrection. He was still in office when he committed this act and when he was impeached.

Furthermore, it is my understanding that then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prevented a trial during Trump’s final week in office and then turned around after Jan. 20 and said that impeachment didn’t apply since Trump was no longer in office.

That is ridiculous. The idea presented by the Republicans is seemingly that any president can commit any crime and then avoid being held responsible by simply no longer holding that office. Simply put, this cannot be true.

Ronald Zimmerman

Millersville