The GOP (Grievance Over Principle), which promised in its “Commitment to America” to ameliorate the inflation, crime and immigration crises if given control of Congress, recently announced that its methodology for these issues is — get ready for this — a U.S. House Oversight Committee inquisition into Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Well, if Hunter Biden’s laptop contained the solutions to all of these issues, it might be warranted to harass and pummel a recovering drug addict — provided the committee pays for his recovery from what I view as its investigative character defamation. I believe the hearings will be a subterfuge for the GOP’s lack of lucidity on problem-solving and that the “Commitment to America” was simply gaslighting.

Speaking of gas, I’m amazed at how all those legislators could stand stolidly behind Kevin McCarthy at the gaslighting ceremony and not gag on the fumes of beguiling promises emitted from his backside.

So the U.S. House GOP will be “Biden” its time until the next election on a laptop, because they’re seemingly lapdogs for grievance politics. Before the Trump era, this was a party, for the most part, with genuine principles and a sensible purpose for the political landscape. Has it been MAGA’d (maggoted)?

The House GOP seemingly wants to engender “opening Hunter Biden’s laptop” into a replacement aphorism for the archaic “opening Pandora’s box.” Well, at least it’s dealing with an animate object this time, instead of promulgating crazy far-right ravings about Jewish space lasers, the QAnon conspiracy of Italian satellites, Hillary Clinton’s alleged child-trafficking from a pizza shop and John F. Kennedy Jr.’s supposed return from the dead.

The GOP’s stated intent of the inquisition is to ensure that President Joe Biden didn’t profit from or become compromised by Hunter Biden’s foreign deals. In my view, it’s pure mudslinging while ignoring former President Donald Trump’s blatant malfeasances. “Grievance Over Principle” seems applicable.

Don Rossi

Manheim Township