In my view, the Republicans aren’t being logical in the battle over the debt ceiling.

Everyone wants a balanced budget. This can be done by cutting spending or increasing income. One way income can be increased is through more efficient tax collection. The IRS says one-sixth of taxes levied aren’t collected, amounting to about $1 trillion a year. But the GOP wants to cut funding to the IRS, which is $12.3 billion for 2023, making it harder to collect these taxes.

The GOP also seemingly wants to cut spending for education and health care, two things that the government should fund for the benefit of society. What I believe should be cut is defense spending, which is at $858 billion this year. U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of York County is a retired U.S. Army National Guard brigadier general, and I’d bet he doesn’t want any defense cuts. Perry was among those who forced Speaker Kevin McCarthy to cut a deal to get his vote for speaker.

The budget deficit was $2.8 trillion in 2021, down from $3 trillion in the last year of Donald Trump’s tenure, during which he signed tax cuts to benefit the rich. President Joe Biden has reversed some of these tax cuts, but more must be done to get income from taxes to balance spending. Hamstringing the IRS is not the way to go about it.

Turk Pierce

New Holland