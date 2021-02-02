I have been following with horror and disbelief the Jan. 6 attempt to overthrow our democracy and the events since then.

I am appalled that Republicans have, in my view, resorted to their usual tactics of deflect, condone and excuse. Former President Donald Trump blatantly and repeatedly lied to the American people about election fraud. He attempted to coerce the Georgia secretary of state into finding more votes for him, telling him how many votes he needed him to “find.”

He urged his supporters to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, and he urged them to “fight like hell.” Police officers were beaten; one even died. These domestic terrorists, urged on by Trump — who told them he loves them — intended to cause harm to former Vice President Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers. Yet, even after they were terrorized in their workplace and their lives were threatened, many Republican lawmakers continued to repeat Trump’s lies.

Now, most Republican lawmakers refuse to hold Trump accountable for his role in the events of Jan. 6. While Trump was in office, some said they couldn’t prosecute a sitting president. Now that he’s out of office, they say they can’t put him on trial because he’s no longer president. What they are in effect saying is that the president is above the law. That is setting a dangerous precedent.

I am sincerely hoping that at least some of them will find their conscience and do the right thing. Hold Trump accountable for attempting to undermine our democracy.

Connie Hershey

Rapho Township