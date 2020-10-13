I’m afraid that the Oct. 1 letter offering vindication for Sen. Mitch McConnell’s choice to ram through the latest Supreme Court pick quite misses the point (“History supports Sen. McConnell”).

The issue is not whether these actions in an election year resulted in a successful nomination process. The issue is that McConnell never even gave Merrick Garland a hearing in 2016. This is what was unprecedented.

Now we hear an entirely new justification for inaction from Senate Republicans regarding the 2016 Supreme Court opening. Sorry, but this doesn’t pass the smell test. It would be a much stronger argument to say, “We have the power to do what we want.” Or, “Sure, we’re hypocrites. Deal with it.”

But please don’t insult us any more with new justifications that anyone with a brain and an ounce of fairness can see through.

Joel Eigen

Lancaster