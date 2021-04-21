In response to the March 31 letter “GOP showing its priorities,” I have a few arguments.

First, have you been to Chicago in the past decade? Chicago is a city that once attempted (but ultimately failed) to ban handgun ownership, yet it is among the national leaders in shootings and shooting deaths every year. Kids get shot frequently in Chicago.

Second, let me quote our Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” This right shall not be infringed, meaning that the Republicans are the only side that is upholding their duty — sworn on God’s book — to uphold our Constitution. When you get into office, that is one of the first things you do.

So, to the letter writer, I say: Please take your radical ideas to a country that wants to live in a fascism.

Eric Zelt

Clay Township