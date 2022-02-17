Throughout the United States, the Republican Party continues to support policies that the majority of its own voters oppose.

A 2020 Pew Research Center study found that 80% of Americans — including more than half of GOP voters — believe our government is not doing enough to prevent climate change and say our government should prioritize clean energy. About 80% of Americans in this study also said they want government to limit carbon emissions from power plants.

A poll commissioned by Ohio River Valley Institute last year found that only 31% of Pennsylvania voters support maintaining fracking in this state. About 55% said they wanted to see fracking ended immediately or phased out.

A study by the University of Massachusetts Amherst last year stated that a clean energy economy would create about 240,000 more jobs in Pennsylvania than fossil fuels now provide, and that those jobs would be permanent (lasting 40 years), pay good wages and provide good benefits.

Clean energy will result in steadily lower energy bills. That’s because, in the past few years, it’s become cheaper to build new solar and wind energy than to keep operating existing coal or even natural gas power plants. Since the price of solar will inexorably drop every year, I believe that we need to stop propping up a doomed fossil fuel industry.

Right now, the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Legislature is trying to stop the state’s entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which would allow our state to partner with other northeastern states to support the growth of clean energy and improve our economy and the health of our citizens — while significantly lowering carbon emissions.

If you want to do something about climate change and our economy, call your state legislators and tell them that you support the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township