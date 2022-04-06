We have many Republican U.S. senators lining up with vague “politically correct” reasons not to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court.

I find this most unfortunate. In my view, their opposition shows the long shadow that the conservative base’s identity politics have cast over the Republican Party.

Jackson does not represent a sea change in the Supreme Court. She does represent the addition of a sound jurist with experience on both sides of the justice system. The court will benefit from her judgment, and the American people will be well-served.

Thomas Hassler

Lancaster