Without fail, whenever someone points out the sordid history of Democrats and slavery or racial segregation, a leftist history revisionist somehow comes up with an illogical and farcical reasoning showing how the history of racism in the Democratic Party somehow took some magical metamorphosis, making the racism of the past now an inherent characteristic of Republicans or conservatives today.
Such reasoning was put forward by an Aug. 23 letter writer in “Look at ideology, not at party.”
So exactly when did this metamorphosis occur? In fact, it didn’t.
Since most conservatives today are Republican, we have to ask why in the world would a group of racist conservative Democrats switch over to the Republican Party, the party that fought against slavery and segregation? It defies logic and common sense. And is untrue.
Which is the party running the worst cities in America today with large minority populations? Without exception, looking at Baltimore or dozens of others where African Americans live with poverty, crime and inhumane conditions, you will find decades of Democratic politicians running those cities. None are conservative or Republican.
So who are the racists today? Conservatives who want to lift blacks out of the ghetto with jobs, or progressives who keep blacks in ghettos and dependent on welfare?
A recent Zogby Poll put President Donald Trump’s approval among African Americans at 28% — an unprecedented number for any Republican. And the reason why Democrats are vehemently trying to label Trump, and all conservatives, as racists.
Don’t buy the lie!
Ted Fabianski
Manor Township