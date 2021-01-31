The recent op-eds (including “The politics of contempt have wrecked the GOP,” Jan. 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline) by Ann Womble resonate with me. Like her, I had been a lifelong Republican, usually voting a straight Republican ticket for 50-plus years.

However, over the past several years it has become evident to me that the Republican Party is no longer the party of Lincoln, but has become the party of the privileged and wealthy. And its seeming agenda is how to stay in power, by any means possible, and to help the rich get richer.

During the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, it became obvious to me that truth, character and integrity no longer mattered to most Republicans. Hypocrisy, dismissal of obvious evidence and obsequious, cultlike loyalty were the guidelines of the day. It solidified my decision to leave the Republican Party. I did not want my name on any list associated with the Republican Party. The party left me; I did not leave it. The last four years and especially the past few months have validated my decision.

The call by one of Trump’s lawyers for the execution of a government official who told the truth should wake up any conscientious, thinking Republican to the dangers of supporting a dictator wannabe such as Trump.

The seditious rhetoric by Trump, and his continued support from so many Republican officials, including U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, call for all Republicans to repudiate a party that has lost its way.

John M. Wolgemuth Jr.

East Hempfield Township