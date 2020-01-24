Once upon a time in Washington, D.C., the Republican Party was obsessed with obstruction of Congress and the rule of law. For eight years under the Obama administration, Republicans presided over hundreds of oversight hearings, issued more than 100 subpoenas and even formed a special committee devoted to Benghazi.
Republicans never found their Benghazi smoking gun after 33 hearings over two years. Yet, if they had listened to the testimony of former Ambassador William Taylor detailing the role of Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s consigliere, in making aid to Ukraine conditioned on investigating the Bidens, or heard of Mick Mulvaney’s order to hold up the aid, they would have impeached a Democratic president the next day.
What I find amazing is the hypocrisy of Trump’s biggest defenders. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has refused to cooperate with the impeachment investigation and has blocked other State Department officials from testifying.
Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the loudest voice in the room, sang a different tune in 2014 when he was a member of the oversight committee. He defended congressional investigations as being “not about partisan politics, it’s not about witch hunts, this is about people.”
Will Republicans take back their party from a lawless, corrupt president? Or will they end up in the dustbin of history like the old Whig Party?
Joe Segro
Lancaster