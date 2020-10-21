Born and raised in Lancaster County, I miss the Republican Party. My parents and the majority of my family, friends, neighbors, fellow churchgoers and co-workers have been stalwart members of the GOP. As I evolved to recognize that Democratic (progressive) policies improve society more equitably and efficiently, I continued to believe that policy ideas could be debated on their merits and implemented fairly and lawfully.

Over decades, and culminating with the current Donald Trump party, it seems that much of the GOP has lost its moral compass. From petty theft of yard signs, to gerrymandering, to election interference and disenfranchisement, to abuse of the military and foreign corruption, the GOP has demonstrated little of the integrity or values it had espoused in the past.

“Law and order” begins within your house! Eliminating abortions occurs when full health care, family planning and equality for women become the goals of a just society. When corporations have more rights than citizens (minorities, women, LGBTQ, non-Christians, etc.), when we destroy our environment to the detriment of our children, we are morally bankrupt.

I invite honorable Republicans to join with The Lincoln Project; the Not Our Faith political action committee; the Bush and McCain families; and Colin Powell and hundreds of generals and former national security officials, in rejecting Trump and his sycophants (Congressman Lloyd Smucker, etc.). The party must be purged to allow it to recover its soul.

There are great people in Lancaster. Let’s strive for integrity.

Patrick Brady

Landisville