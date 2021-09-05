The delta variant is a dangerous strain of the COVID-19 virus that is more transmissible than the original virus.

Yet many people have refused to get vaccinated and refuse to wear masks, thus prolonging the impact of the virus.

Republicans in the Pennsylvania General Assembly have criticized Gov. Tom Wolf for issuing a mask mandate for all schools and child care facilities in the state. Do these people not have children in school? Do they have no relatives teaching?

Wearing masks is a minor nuisance, but getting COVID-19 could be deadly.

Are the Republicans’ views out of loyalty to a former president who mishandled the pandemic, resulting in hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths?

It’s time for politicians to use common sense. They should also rescind the Trump tax cuts to reduce the deficit and stick to the original formula to fund Social Security.

Sadly, I believe that too many politicians are in office to benefit themselves, not the voters. We all need to work together to put an end to the pandemic.

Turk Pierce

New Holland