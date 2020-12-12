I read with horror the coverage of state House Speaker Bryan Cutler and his fellow lawmakers seemingly bowing to ridiculous and baseless pressure and name-calling by their president’s henchmen and seriously attempting to undermine a legitimate election and our democracy!

What is the matter with them?

This is serious game-playing by grown-ups, with potential results that are truly unbelievable.

Our state — actually, the entire country — had a nearly flawless election amid a pandemic and unprecedented upheaval. But rather than be proud and hold this election up as a stellar example of our democracy, these so-called legislators seemingly work to undo it.

Why? Because their crybaby-in-chief is upset because he lost. But, he did actually lose! He and his supporters saying that he didn’t is a lie. It is not true just because they say so. And to have this crackpot behavior demonstrated by our legislators is beyond the pale.

They — like their president and his followers — should be ashamed, utterly ashamed. How have they sunk so low, seemingly just because a deranged man and his misguided supporters called them names?

I believe this should have resulted in showing some pride in your state and its people — and some spine. Joe Biden won the vote in Pennsylvania. Accept and acknowledge it, and move on to do the important work of getting our citizens through this pandemic.

Stop pandering to a portion of the electorate and instead behave in a way that our democracy demands so all the citizens of this state can be proud.

Janis Wack

Rapho Township