I’d like to write about the importance of youth in our politics. Young people in politics have without a doubt had the most powerful voice in politics in 2022.

Republicans nominated Karoline Leavitt, a 24-year-old former White House staffer, to run for Congress in New Hampshire and she got 46% of the vote in narrowly losing to the incumbent.

Pennsylvania, however, was a very different matter.

Democrats won Pennsylvania voters in the 18-to-24 demographic by 42% in both the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races. This puts Republicans in a very precarious position, especially for the future.

Republicans must embrace some new positions if they wish to reach a new generation of voters. Issues that they do not consider important are important to young voters.

I canvassed across the country this year, knocking on more than 15,000 doors and talking to thousands of voters face-to-face. I talked to hundreds of millennials who care about marijuana and crime/criminal justice.

Many of these voters have all but given up on the idea that they could own a home or that the economic system of this country will benefit them. So they care about issues that are different than those who have families. Republicans usually win voters on the issue of crime by a double-digit percentage. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz lost on that issue by 2% and GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano lost by 13%.

If the GOP wishes to survive, it must include more young people in its messaging.

Nathan Rybner

Manheim Township