I voted for former President Donald Trump twice. I have no regrets, because I believe his policies were — and still are — better for America than anything we see coming from the Oval Office today.

However, Trump’s conduct in office between Election Day and Inauguration Day should disqualify him from holding public office again and from a leadership role in our Republican Party.

I blame him for the loss of the Senate. Two seats were lost in Georgia because he spent too much time complaining about a lost election, and not enough time campaigning for Republican candidates there.

I’m convinced that Trump won in 2016 because many people voted not totally for him, but against Hillary Clinton. Trump lost for the same reason in 2020. His “negatives” were higher than President Joe Biden’s.

If we Republicans continue to allow Trump a leadership role in the party, we risk losses in the 2022 midterm elections. And if Trump runs in 2024, whether as a Republican or a third-party candidate, I believe it will guarantee the election of a Democratic president.

Galen Kauffman

East Lampeter Township