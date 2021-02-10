Whenever I got my feelings hurt by a bully during my public school years, my mother would comfort me by saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” I never quite believed her but it helped me gather the courage to move on. However, now I think it is past time to put that aphorism to rest. Words can and do hurt us!

Witness the lying, bitter words spewed on Jan. 6, culminating in the attack on the Capitol. Having lived through four years of a bully in chief leading this country — albeit a bully with a very small vocabulary — surely we can acknowledge the power in his few choice words. He believed if these few words — the Big Lie of his — were repeated loud enough and long enough he would get his way and his minions would overturn the election for him. He lied to us over and over again. Many unfortunately decided to believe these lies, to cling to this authoritarian bully and become his loyal foot soldiers. The havoc, shame, violence and death that they — and he — perpetrated on my beloved country will never be erased.

It is past time that the Republican Party step forward and admit loudly (and with no qualifications) that the Big Lie was just that — a big, fat, stinking lie. Sadly, I don’t see that happening even as the historic second impeachment trial gets underway.

Laura Howell

Lancaster