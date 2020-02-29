A Jan. 24 letter to LNP | LancasterOnline (“GOP no longer recognizable”) asks if Republicans will take back their party. Sadly, there is no Republican Party to take back. It has become the Trumplican Party, and all the Trumplicans in Congress —Congressman Lloyd Smucker and Sen. Pat Toomey among them — seemingly bow to King Donald, scurrying to do his every bidding, no matter how immoral, dangerous, divisive or destructive.
And the Trumplicans at his rallies adore and worship him, laughing and booing as he maligns and ridicules others and chanting in support of his lies and perversions of the truth. For the Trumplicans, truth no longer matters.
Soon, instead of bowing, they may be saluting His Majesty.
And His Majesty might declare his birthday a national holiday and erase Presidents Day from the U.S. calendar. Beware King Donald and the Trumplicans!
Dolores Parsil
Lancaster