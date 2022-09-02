The Republican Party tells us what it is going to do. We would do well to believe it.

In Pennsylvania, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, has essentially told us that if he is elected governor, he will decide who has the right to vote and whose votes will count.

Mastriano once introduced a bill in the state Senate that would have banned abortions after about six weeks into pregnancy. From history, we know that such a law would mean that women would die — not only from back-alley abortions, but from treatable pregnancy complications.

How many future Pennsylvania doctors will choose to specialize in obstetrics and gynecology if they know they might face criminal charges for providing proper medical care to their patients?

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and others, like U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, have suggested that the Supreme Court should revisit same-sex marriage and consensual relations and legal contraceptives. What will it be like in America if a marriage recognized in Pennsylvania is not recognized in Alabama? Will you be forced to move to a state or remain in a state based on whom you love?

The GOP demonstrates to us that it doesn’t value people who are LGBTQ. We should believe them, based on the laws they are passing and proposing.

The GOP tells us it is the party of law and order — unless its members are the ones being investigated.

Former President Donald Trump denigrated the press and the Department of Justice so that when they reported on and investigated him, his followers would not believe them.

Your vote matters now more than ever. Vote to keep the United States a democracy.

Catherine Kenlin

Mountville