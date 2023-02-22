The following are some thoughts about the leadership of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County and the endorsement convention that was held Feb. 14.

I want to commend the leadership for the way the confusion was handled when some “funny” numbers were discovered as the voting proceeded — it was really embarrassing to realize, “Houston, we have a problem.”

There were two ways to potentially handle the ensuing confusion. Option No. 1: Ignore the folks raising questions and comment, “All is well.” Or option No. 2: Admit there was a problem and stop all voting until the issue at hand was resolved.

Our leadership took the high road and took the time to go through the paperwork in search of answers. And what do you know? There was a very simple explanation.

Elections and endorsements have consequences, and the integrity of every vote must be considered. It was hard to admit that a mistake had happened, but these Republicans did the right thing and our integrity is intact.

R. Keith Vogt

East Donegal Township