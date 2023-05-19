The asinine U.S. House Republicans are hell-bent on destroying our economy by refusing to pay the nation’s debts, a significant portion of which were incurred under former President Donald Trump when Republicans couldn’t have cared less about debt. If Republicans follow through on their blackmail to default here is just some of what you can expect:

1. The Department of Veterans Affairs would lay off 80,000 employees, creating a huge backlog in outpatient visits and disability claims and forcing more than 1 million veterans to experience food insecurity.

2. A default lasting just a few days would cause the loss of a half-million jobs. A default of several weeks to a month would cause more than 8 million people to lose their jobs, according to the White House, and the stock market to fall by 45%.

3. Eventually older Americans would no longer receive their Social Security benefits.

4. When older Americans go to their doctor’s office or hospital, Medicare will be unable to pay their bills.

The “full faith and credit of the United States government” means nothing to these Republicans. So, workers, when your 401(k) accounts crash and, veterans and older Americans, when you don’t receive the benefits and health care you have earned, call U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s office and thank him for creating your needless stress and misery.

Steve Jones

East Hempfield Township