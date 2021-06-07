Dear Republican friends,

As an independent with no particular party allegiance over the last three decades, I have felt a newfound commonality and alliance with you over the last five years. I believe you were right about things like Russiagate, antifa, fake news, wokeism, cancel culture, etc. I suspect I agree with a lot of you about the response to the pandemic.

But it is curious how Israel/Palestine has similarly been divided into a left/right issue. Escalations and ceasefires aside, I wonder how many of you are aware of the perennial suffering in Gaza, and the extent to which, in my view, the billions in military aid we send to Israel exacerbates it.

When the Israeli government bulldozes a Palestinian house to make way for Jewish-only housing, is this self-defense? When Palestinian families in East Jerusalem are evicted for Jewish settlers, and Hamas responds with rockets, the media calls the latter terrorism. But when Israel Defense Forces then respond by blowing up civilian buildings and killing scores of Palestinians in Gaza, why isn’t this also called state-sponsored terrorism?

If the media gives you the Hamas rockets as the starting point — without mentioning the evictions, or the default state of starvation and open-air imprisonment under which Gazans are made to live — they are misleading you.

The point of my first paragraph was that, yes, the left has been manipulated by propaganda. But in this case the leftists are correct. It may be a hard pill to swallow, but are you not equally capable of being propagandized?

Daniel Martin

Manheim Township