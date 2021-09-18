It is not “the state’s changing election guidance to counties” that has undermined the public confidence in elections, as cited by Pennsylvania Republicans in Thursday’s Spotlight PA article, “GOP moves to seek voter info.”

I believe that voter confidence has, in part, been shaken by the repeated lies, misinformation and fearmongering on the part of the GOP.

Is anyone else concerned that the GOP is trying to use taxpayers’ money to obtain sensitive voter information, which will then be turned over to a yet-unnamed private entity?

I, for one, am quite concerned about how damaging this could be in the hands of a third party whose intentions are unclear.

David W. Greiner

Lancaster