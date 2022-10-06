In my view, the Republican Party is no longer a conservative party. It is not your father’s party of law and order, small government and tax cuts for the wealthy. Case in point: U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, a morally good man and true conservative — who I have many policy differences with — once was the standard-bearer of the Republican Party. Now he is a pariah, because he won’t go along with the Republican lie that “President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump.”

The Republican Party had no platform in 2020, except whatever then-President Trump wanted it to be — which was all grievances and cultural wars, no policy issues at all.

I believe that is how fascist dictatorships start.

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, the Republican Party used to be the Soviet Union’s greatest adversary in the United States. My, how things have changed. Many in the Republican Party, and Republican-aligned groups such as the Conservative Political Action Conference and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, seem to be actively supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. This Russian invasion is no different than Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland at the start of World War II.

America and our democratic allies in Europe will never be at peace until Putin and his fascist allies are soundly defeated.

These next two elections are the most important in our lifetimes. Vote Democratic for democracy, or Republican for the encroachment of fascism in our society. It is that simple.

Kenneth Eissner

Manheim Township