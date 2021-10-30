I have always tried to vote for the individual, regardless of party, who I believe is not just qualified, but caring and of good character, because they must deal with the unexpected.

What has happened in our country, state, county and community due to partisan politics and power-seeking has revealed a huge loss of integrity. The deliberate lies, unfounded accusations and the undermining of trusted necessary governmental agencies and institutions has been reprehensible.

I have read the well-researched 2020 book "The Power Worshippers" by Katherine Stewart and had my eyes opened to the devious Republican Party agenda and the manipulators. The involvement of some of the faith community is egregious and reminded me of the Taliban’s actions, with regard to control and brainwashing. In my view, this is certainly a violation of the separation of church and state.

I believe that the goal of the GOP is to end public education and that supporting insider destruction of this valuable institution is against the public interest. In my view, anyone running for school board who is embracing GOP-backed actions and false information doesn’t deserve to hold that office.

Dianne M. Berlin

Penn Township