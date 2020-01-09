Impeached! I scanned newspapers across the country and even around the world. The news is not flattering to President Donald Trump. Foreign newspapers are congratulatory about the impeachment by the U.S. House, and why shouldn’t they be? They see hope in an America that can defang its leader. Many people in the world wish they lived in a representative democracy.
It was remarkable to hear Republicans in the House floor debates attacking the Democrats angrily. I thought debates by their very nature implied debating the issues: “Was there obstruction of Congress? Did the president abuse his office and oath?” Not a whimper, just anger!
And then there was the Trump rally in Michigan held at the same time as the impeachment vote. Trump targeted Rep. Debbie Dingell, who is mourning the death of her late husband, Rep. John Dingell. Trump implied that John Dingell was in hell, “looking up” at the spectacle.
How can we abide such an evil man in the White House? How long will it take my representative, Lloyd Smucker, to withdraw his support? Smucker at one point shared half of his campaign donations with the president.
While I deplore our president’s actions, I have a greater disgust for my neighbors in Lancaster County who shrug their shoulders at his vile behavior and pretend it doesn’t dilute, even cast aspersions on, their own Christian piety. Never mind, they will vote for him again. Do we have no spine? Do we have no inner morals ourselves? How can we look the other way at Trump’s actions?
Don Mast
New Holland