Former President Ronald Reagan would be rolling in his grave to see President Donald Trump threatening to sell out Ukraine to the Russians unless it came up with some dirt on his political opponents
But when Trump does it, it’s fine with the GOP.
The greatest democracy ever essentially put a fledgling democracy at threat of a Russian invasion by withholding allocated and approved funds meant to be used to help defend Ukraine from the Russians.
How despicably low the mighty have fallen. Regardless of what one might think of Reagan’s economics, no one could ever have accused him of selling out anyone to the Russians.
Republicans haven’t a principle left to call their own.
Susan Huy
Ephrata