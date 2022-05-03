As a 67-year-old Air Force veteran, I can tell you that all these political ads associating the hopeful candidate with, and dropping the name of, former President Donald Trump is not cutting it with this longtime Republican. I registered to vote as a Republican in 1973 and joined the Air Force as a security police officer in 1977.

I take my party affiliation seriously and I have voted Republican about 98% of the time. However, I take the oath I took entering the Air Force far more seriously. I swore to uphold and protect the Constitution of the United States of America. I fully intended to do it then and I feel just as strongly about it now.

With that said, what I saw take place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was nothing less than an attempt to overthrow our Constitution and our government. It was an attempted coup, led by Trump, and I thank God that it failed.

Republican candidate hopefuls: If you want to endear yourself to this old Republican veteran, stop falling all over yourselves trying to worship Donald Trump. I also wonder how many other veterans find what you’re doing to be as disgraceful — and as much of an indicator of your poor judgment — as I do.

Another thing: Stop RINO-ing each other to death, accusing each other of being Republicans in name only! You are going to make it so no one will want to vote for any of you!

William McGlothlin

Little Britain Townwhip