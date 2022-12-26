According to an article in The Washington Post, the Republicans in Congress are planning to make financial executives testify about the new trend of environmental, social and governance investing.

This trend involves investors considering the environmental and social impacts of businesses when choosing what to invest in. For instance, many investors view climate change as a liability and will purposefully invest in companies that do not exacerbate the climate crisis.

Some Republican members of Congress view this development as “woke capitalism” and are planning to grill executives in public hearings.

In my view, this is a fundamental waste of time. The companies, investors and shareholders are doing nothing illegal, so what’s the point? Republican politicians claim to value freedom and liberty so much, yet they seemingly get very alarmed when someone exercises their liberty in a way they don’t agree with. So much for a free market!

So, to the Republicans in Congress: Let us invest our money in the way we want. Let us run our enterprises in the way we want. Stop wasting our time and taxpayer money on performative culture war shenanigans.

If you agree with these sentiments, be sure to let your representatives in Washington, D.C., know.

Michael Poon

East Hempfield Township