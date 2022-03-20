Why has fascism taken so long to develop in the United States, and why now? In my view, the Republican Party has maneuvered into position to take hold of national and state elections; it sees an opportunity for takeover by the minority — a fascist electoral dictatorship.

According to one recent poll, 71% of Republicans believe the Big Lie, and so I refer to the majority of the GOP as being fascistic. Indeed, they have waited a long time for this seeming attempt to solidify minority control of the electoral system. Now they are in the legal phase of doing just that.

Though it is bewildering to contemplate how the formerly fascist philosophy of 20th-century nations such as Italy, Germany and Japan has been brought over to 21st-century U.S. states such as Texas, Georgia and Arizona, I believe it is important to realize that it was always here.

I believe that what kept it in check was World War II — the victory over fascism put those right-wing dreams to rest for a while, sleeping like Rip Van Winkle.

Conservatives emphasize that government can’t solve all problems. But fascism tweaks that innocuous platitude into a propaganda weapon, specifically an “us versus them” message. The “us” includes mostly those who agree with them or who have some key issue that fascists favor.

Fascists let capitalists run industry, commerce and finance; unions are done. If you are connected to wealth, you have nothing to worry about. But the endangered “them” in the equation include foreigners, people of color, immigrants, LGBTQ individuals and intellectuals.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster