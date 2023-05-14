Extortion means using threats to force others into giving you something. For example, bullies who tell kids they’ll beat them up if they don’t give them their lunch money are guilty of extortion.

The Republican threat to block Congress from raising our debt ceiling (which would cause catastrophic harm to our country) unless Democrats give in to their demands fits the definition of extortion.

The GOP demands include 22% cuts to veterans’ medical care; reduced school funding; dropping thousands of children from preschool and child care programs; eliminating nutrition assistance for millions of women, infants and children; reducing the number of healthy meals for seniors; reducing rail safety inspections; undermining the Department of Homeland Security’s border management and drug interdiction, and on and on.

Republicans are using the debt limit threat because they can’t get their extreme plans passed through normal legislative budget negotiations.

To be clear, Democrats are addressing the country’s debt. However, in contrast to the GOP demands, President Joe Biden has specific budget proposals that would grow our economy and cut the deficit by $3 trillion. He does this in part by having those who make over $400,000 per year and large, profitable businesses pay their fair share.

The GOP now says that Democrats would be to blame for a U.S. debt default if Biden doesn’t agree to their demands. This is like blaming kids for getting beat up because they refused to give bullies their lunch money.

Once again, Republicans have underestimated the intelligence of the American public.

Kenneth M. Ralph

East Hempfield Township