In his April 12 LNP | LancasterOnline column (“Democrats play politics as pandemic upends US”), Stuart Wesbury referred to the chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee as “impeachment loser Congressman Adam Schiff.”

Schiff and the House managers proved their case. In my view, it was only because of the refusal of Senate Republicans to judge the case on the facts that Trump was not removed from office.

The loser was not Schiff. The losers are Republicans who continue to enable Trump.

As we surpass 18,000 lies from President Donald Trump, we also have to endure his bumbling, rambling and incoherent press briefings. He continues to show us on a daily basis that he is unfit for the office.

Phil Capp

Lancaster