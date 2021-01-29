The rise and fall of former President Donald J. Trump must be directly blamed on the Republican Party.

From the beginning, Trump exhibited irrational behavior and what seemed to be a personality disorder. The GOP, in my view, not only hid behind Trump’s outrageous behaviors, but also overlooked, excused and enabled them — to remain in power.

To many of us, it was clear that Trump would spiral down into a final, desperate action to keep his ego intact. The GOP now not only has egg on its face, but blood on its hands. The Republican Party must act swiftly to tell the truth!

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who wined and dined King Trump, must resign immediately!

Thank you, Sen. Pat Toomey, for telling the truth.

Trump needs to be held accountable for the damage he did.

May history show him disgraced and barred from future office.

Heidi Yorty

Lititz