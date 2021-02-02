Beginning with President Ronald Reagan (“Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem”), the Republican Party has, in my view, shown an increasing anti-government streak, bringing us periodic government shutdowns and a “starve the beast” strategy of repeated rounds of tax cuts.

But some problems actually require a competent government response. All around us, we see what seemingly happens when we are governed by people who don’t believe in government: a raging pandemic, an inadequate response to the steepest economic downturn since the 1930s, a cybersecurity fiasco, still no infrastructure bill — and all with four years of executive branch vacancies numbering in the hundreds.

But wait: 2020 revealed that not only does the GOP not believe in government, it doesn’t seem to believe in elections!

About 65% of U.S. House Republicans (including our own Rep. Lloyd Smucker) voted to reject Pennsylvania’s certified electoral votes. Why? Essentially because “there have been allegations,” and then allegations about allegations. And what is behind these allegations? In more than 60 cases, courts have found there is nothing but allegations, seemingly invented out of thin air and without evidence.

Let us be clear: Politicians who spent three months endorsing former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie that the election was “stolen” or “rigged” and then voted to overturn a democratic election share responsibility for the events of Jan. 6. As historian Timothy Snyder has written, “An elected institution that opposes elections is inviting its own overthrow.”

To state what should be obvious: Elected officials who don’t believe in elections should not be reelected.

Tom Gates

Manheim Township