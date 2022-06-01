Some Republican lawmakers in Congress expend time and energy advocating the proven-false narrative #StopTheSteal.

But for this entire century so far, these Republicans have spent virtually no time and energy helping to craft and pass legislation to better control the gun purchases and public use of long guns, like the AR-15-style weapon used in the recent Texas school massacre.

The Republicans’ wailing response to school shootings is completely bogus and deceitful, and completely at odds with their historic lack of performance/attention.

These Republicans who merely “talk the talk” and don’t “walk the walk” essentially allow ongoing and future gun danger, and I believe that they need to be replaced by people of common sense and high character.

Robert B. Evans

East Lampeter Township