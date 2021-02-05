Recent letters, pro and con, about U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker are a waste of time. I suspect Smucker will be reelected for as long as he chooses to run in the 11th Congressional District.

What is more important on the political scene is addressing and building toward the next Republican nominee for U.S. president, who I believe needs to be a woman and, ideally, a woman of color. A male nominee is unlikely to be competitive under current circumstances.

President Joe Biden has, in my view, essentially declared himself a place holder for Vice President Kamala Harris, a woman of color. Logically, I believe Harris will be the Democratic candidate in 2024.

Is there any male potential candidate from either party who can defeat Harris? I don’t think so.

There is a select group of high-profile women who can be candidates, and Republicans should begin to lift up one or more, starting now.

Here are a few: Nikki Haley, Condoleezza Rice, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. Also, former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. She is a conservative Democrat who, perhaps, could have a more impactful political future and maybe become a presidential nominee by changing her political affiliation to Republican.

Bob Horst

Manheim Township