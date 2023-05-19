It appears to me that Republican politicians have declared war on older Americans.

It began early in the pandemic when Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas declared that grandparents should be willing to lay down their lives for the good of the economy. As the pandemic progressed, other Republican elected officials and their surrogates in the media argued against wearing masks and getting vaccinated. Many older Americans heeded their advice and died needlessly.

Now Republicans in Congress are threatening to refuse to raise the debt ceiling, even if that means defaulting on America’s debts. If they do so, the resulting stock market crash would likely do serious damage to older Americans’ retirement savings. Why do Republicans believe it’s OK to balance the budget on the backs of older Americans? Dwight Eisenhower must be looking down from heaven and shaking his head.

Barry Frey

Lititz