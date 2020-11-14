Democracy is a word to use lightly in Pennsylvania.

This year I challenged state Rep. Mindy Fee for her seat in the 37th House District with the intent of giving our community a clear choice in leadership. After a heavy loss, I conceded and congratulated her on her reelection. Unlike Republican Party leadership, I respect the integrity of our elections, despite numerous flaws.

In my view, our faux democracy is propped up and maintained by the corrupt Pennsylvania Republican Party political establishment that casts itself as a government of, by and for the people.

This is hardly the case. Fee and her cohorts are protected by party leadership in such a way that she seemingly refuses to debate an opponent or even engage with her constituents. She is a hyperpartisan seat occupant whose sole purpose seems to be to restrict progress.

The Republican Party gerrymandered districts in Pennsylvania in a blatant attempt to subvert our democracy. It’s proving to be quite an effective method to maintain majority power in a state that has a significant Democratic voter registration advantage. By choosing their voters, the Pennsylvania Republicans have, in my view, effectively prohibited a properly functioning democracy.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster County has been a Republican stronghold since the Civil War, but that could be upended if the districts were drawn fairly.

The current political system in our commonwealth insults all of us who deserve authentic representation. We cannot have an actual democracy until we have fairly drawn districts. But I don’t expect meaningful action.

John Padora

Clay Township