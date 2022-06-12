The Republican Lancaster County commissioners voted to remove the only mail-in ballot drop box in all of Lancaster County last month after holding the required open meeting.

Constituents from both parties were there. Intelligent and impassive pleas were made to keep the ballot box in place. But, in my view, Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons do whatever they want, do not really have open minds and do not believe in open government.

Seemingly everything D’Agostino and Parsons do is an “administrative procedure,” since the two of them vote together and the lone Democrat could essentially sit on the ledge outside the window, for all the good it does for our local democracy.

Once again, we all wasted our time at a farce of a public meeting. The commissioners look at the ceiling and they write what I assume are words on their paper. But I do not believe they act in good faith, and I believe that they are annoyed that they have to hear what their constituents say.

All of their discussion was about election security and supposed fraud — seemingly because their Republican choice was not the winner of the 2020 presidential election. There was no stolen election in Lancaster County or anywhere else.

D’Agostino said he would answer questions at the end of the citizen participation period, but he never did provide answers to any of the questions raised.

Their minds were already made up. Listening to all of your constituents is a part of the commissioners’ job. It should not be a burden, but a good-faith exercise in democracy, regardless of who voted for them.

Mimi Shapiro

Lancaster